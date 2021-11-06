DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY21 guidance to $2.87-2.92 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $2.870-$2.920 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $55.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.88. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $38,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

