Depth Token (DEP) Price Tops $0.0019 on Exchanges

Depth Token (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 6th. Depth Token has a total market capitalization of $997,896.94 and $52,806.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Depth Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Depth Token has traded down 34.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Depth Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00051568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.65 or 0.00257740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00097265 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Depth Token

DEP is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling Depth Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Depth Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Depth Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Depth Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Depth Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.