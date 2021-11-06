DerivaDAO (DDX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $594,663.00

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 6th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $5.99 or 0.00009761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $156.34 million and approximately $594,663.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00084436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00079861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.36 or 0.00099976 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,468.74 or 0.07280763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,169.60 or 0.99661618 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00022488 BTC.

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

