Desjardins Boosts iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target to C$85.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) had its target price hoisted by Desjardins from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAFNF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$85.50 to C$89.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.72.

Get iA Financial alerts:

OTCMKTS:IAFNF opened at $59.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.60. iA Financial has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $61.64.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.