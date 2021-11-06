Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $370.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $359.00 to $370.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SBAC. Raymond James increased their target price on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on SBA Communications from $372.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $370.60.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $344.21 on Wednesday. SBA Communications has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $369.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.88 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.43.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.40). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $820,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,952 shares of company stock valued at $89,696,655 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,893,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $803,193,000 after purchasing an additional 397,687 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

