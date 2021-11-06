Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF)

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €550.00 ($647.06) to €540.00 ($635.29) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

OTCMKTS:RTLLF opened at $1,031.20 on Thursday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $786.50 and a 52-week high of $1,155.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,016.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $948.12.

About RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation for industrial kitchens. It operates through the RATIONAL and FRIMA segments. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamer technology, which involves transferring the heat during cooking via steam, hot air or a combination of the two.

