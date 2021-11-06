Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Sell” Rating for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF)

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from €550.00 ($647.06) to €540.00 ($635.29) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

OTCMKTS:RTLLF opened at $1,031.20 on Thursday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $786.50 and a 52-week high of $1,155.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,016.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $948.12.

Rational AG engages in the provision of products and solutions for thermal food preparation for industrial kitchens. It operates through the RATIONAL and FRIMA segments. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamer technology, which involves transferring the heat during cooking via steam, hot air or a combination of the two.

