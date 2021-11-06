Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €6.80 ($8.00).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.60) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group set a €4.90 ($5.76) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.41) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded up €0.40 ($0.47) on Monday, reaching €6.93 ($8.15). 21,920,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.33. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of €5.37 ($6.32) and a 52 week high of €12.96 ($15.25). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

