Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €65.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DPW. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.66 ($74.89) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €66.14 ($77.81).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €55.66 ($65.48) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.77.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.