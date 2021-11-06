Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup raised Deutsche Post from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Deutsche Post from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of DPSGY opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.22.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.46 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 6.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

