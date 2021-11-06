Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup raised Deutsche Post from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Deutsche Post from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.50.
Shares of DPSGY opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. Deutsche Post has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.22.
Deutsche Post Company Profile
Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.
