Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DTEGY. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.42.

Shares of DTEGY stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Deutsche Telekom has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $22.23.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $32.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

