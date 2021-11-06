DEXTools (DEXT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $778,720.00

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 6th. One DEXTools coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DEXTools has traded up 42.5% against the dollar. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $62.08 million and $778,720.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00051702 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.97 or 0.00260225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59.18 or 0.00097489 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DEXTools Profile

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,953,255 coins and its circulating supply is 100,328,833 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

