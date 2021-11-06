DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Shares of DRH opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $11.48.

DRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $8,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

