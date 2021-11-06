DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Receives $201.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $201.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DSRLF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DiaSorin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $201.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of DiaSorin stock remained flat at $$220.95 on Friday. DiaSorin has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $238.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.32.

DiaSorin SpA engages in the development, production, and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which meet the needs of the following clinical areas: infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis & retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology.

