DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Trading Up 9.1% Following Earnings Beat

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)’s share price traded up 9.1% on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.59. 219,491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 3,271,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on DBRG. Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 224,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $3,697,552.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 830,138 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,290. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 132,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,809,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after buying an additional 327,487 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

