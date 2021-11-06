DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Trading Up 9.1% on Earnings Beat

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)’s stock price rose 9.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $7.60 and last traded at $7.59. Approximately 219,491 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,271,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.96.

The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 37.57% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc purchased 152,400 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders bought a total of 830,138 shares of company stock worth $13,654,290 in the last 90 days. 9.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63.

About DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.