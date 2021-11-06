Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,110 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.02% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,399,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. 46.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $16.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 21.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.