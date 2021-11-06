Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.91 Million Stake in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 245,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,611 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.98. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $191.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $80.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LINC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

