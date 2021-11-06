Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172,686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Simulations Plus worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $395,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,503 shares of company stock valued at $2,505,754. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $54.23 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.90 and a 12 month high of $90.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

SLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

