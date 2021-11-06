Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2 Million Stock Position in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 291.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,836 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.44% of Gritstone bio worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,827,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gritstone bio by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,854,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,065,000 after buying an additional 458,092 shares during the period. Palo Alto Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter worth $21,674,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 352.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,080 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 3,772.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 816,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 794,984 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. The company has a market capitalization of $523.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.05. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $35.20.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.16. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 157.14% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

