Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 45,545 Shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) by 229.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,545 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Inotiv were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Inotiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Inotiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOTV opened at $54.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day moving average of $29.77. Inotiv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $871.63 million, a P/E ratio of -136.80, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.12.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Inotiv had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Inotiv, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inotiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Inotiv in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

