Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 802 Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,378 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.49% of Middlefield Banc worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 28.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 21,308 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 24.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 12.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the second quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the second quarter valued at about $517,000. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Middlefield Banc stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $27.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $158.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.21. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 27.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

MBCN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

