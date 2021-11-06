Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Down 0.4%

Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.83 and last traded at $33.98. 109,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 120,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $160,000.

