Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $118.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $107.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.17. Diodes has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $109.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Diodes will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Diodes news, VP Jin Zhao sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total value of $113,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,180,424.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $4,832,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,532,492.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,709 shares of company stock valued at $13,331,608. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

