DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Announces Earnings Results

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08), reports. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million.

Shares of DRTT opened at $2.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DRTT shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DIRTT Environmental Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.51.

In other DIRTT Environmental Solutions news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw bought 8,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $27,218.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders bought 3,747,816 shares of company stock worth $14,873,449. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 22NW LP boosted its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 8,465,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,188,000 after buying an additional 226,444 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,637,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after buying an additional 336,600 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 455,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 27,026 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 9.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,678,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 326,505 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. 60.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

