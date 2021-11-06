DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Stock Price Down 12%

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) fell 12% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.24 and last traded at C$3.24. 114,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 114,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.68.

The company has a market capitalization of C$280.73 million and a P/E ratio of -7.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$50.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$48.31 million. Research analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

