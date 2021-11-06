DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Trading Down 12%

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) fell 12% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.24 and last traded at C$3.24. 114,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 114,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.68.

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$280.73 million and a PE ratio of -7.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.47.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$50.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

