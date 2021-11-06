Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Position Lessened by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Capital International Investors increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 22.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,214,000 after buying an additional 3,816,544 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 9,019.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,191,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,600,000 after buying an additional 3,156,664 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,283,097,000 after buying an additional 632,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 22.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,105,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,018,000 after buying an additional 569,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $67,075,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DFS opened at $116.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $67.38 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.49 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.32.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

