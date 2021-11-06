DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.86. 4,078,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,129,475. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average is $42.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $27.44 and a 12 month high of $47.05.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.54.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

