district0x (DNT) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. In the last seven days, district0x has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. district0x has a market capitalization of $108.04 million and approximately $15.13 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One district0x coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00051825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.62 or 0.00263470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00098380 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004466 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

district0x Profile

district0x (DNT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for district0x is district0x.io . The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

