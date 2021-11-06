Diurnal Group (LON:DNL) Trading Down 0.4%

Diurnal Group plc (LON:DNL)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 59 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 59.50 ($0.78). Approximately 137,596 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 301,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.75 ($0.78).

The firm has a market cap of £100.59 million and a P/E ratio of -8.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 58.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 9.98.

In other news, insider Richard Bungay acquired 19,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £10,468.44 ($13,677.08).

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharma company worldwide. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. The company offers Alkindi, a replacement therapy for paediatric adrenal insufficiency in Europe.

