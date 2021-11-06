DOGGY Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.41 Million (DOGGY)

DOGGY (CURRENCY:DOGGY) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. One DOGGY coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. DOGGY has a market capitalization of $31.32 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of DOGGY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DOGGY has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001648 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.80 or 0.00083637 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00079146 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00100316 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,402.54 or 0.07247845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,676.47 or 0.99890853 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00022433 BTC.

About DOGGY

DOGGY’s total supply is 4,048,052,782 coins.

DOGGY Coin Trading

