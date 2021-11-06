Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 100.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 93.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $110.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

