Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Domtar’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:UFS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.27. 422,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,046. Domtar has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UFS. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domtar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

