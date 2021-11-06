Donald A. Foss Sells 2,000 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.94, for a total transaction of $1,341,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $685.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $615.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $514.55. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $283.92 and a 52-week high of $703.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a current ratio of 21.99.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. The company had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.37 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 49.29%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 25.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $2,952,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.