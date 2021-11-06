Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

DFIN stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.77. 575,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.99.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $1,076,538.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,129,839.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,569 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DFIN shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

