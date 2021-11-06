DPRating Trading Down 2.5% This Week (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 6th. DPRating has a market capitalization of $771,577.79 and approximately $47,408.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DPRating coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DPRating has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00051500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.10 or 0.00250739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00096521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

RATING is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

