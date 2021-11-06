Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$18.00 to C$19.00. The company traded as high as C$17.42 and last traded at C$17.41, with a volume of 41593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.31.

DIR.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 13.26.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

