Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

DIR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a C$19.00 target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares set a C$19.00 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$18.56.

Shares of DIR.UN opened at C$17.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 13.26. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$12.31 and a 12-month high of C$17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.12.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

