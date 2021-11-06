Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

DRETF has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRETF traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 808. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day moving average of $18.11. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $19.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.8089 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

