DREP (DREP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $27.62 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One DREP coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DREP has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00053316 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.22 or 0.00244040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00012441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.96 or 0.00096434 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004358 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

