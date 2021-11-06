Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $1,163,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $88,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,753 shares of company stock valued at $4,161,941 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCT traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $30.36. 512,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,906. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.81. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -233.54 and a beta of -1.25.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

