DuckDaoDime Price Tops $23.41 on Top Exchanges (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 6th. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 30.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $24.30 million and $359,549.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for approximately $23.41 or 0.00038736 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00082445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00078948 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.25 or 0.00099679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,238.59 or 0.99659420 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,347.01 or 0.07191748 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00022390 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

