Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) – B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ducommun in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.86. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ducommun’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

DCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ducommun in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

DCO opened at $53.64 on Thursday. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $36.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.12. The company has a market capitalization of $639.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.50.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ducommun by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ducommun by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ducommun by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

