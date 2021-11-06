Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Trading Up 9.4% on Strong Earnings

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)’s share price was up 9.4% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $21.12 and last traded at $20.42. Approximately 9,477 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,526,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DNB shares. Barclays cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 109,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $1,999,567.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,825.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $55,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 0.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 178,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 27,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 8.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 19,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 68,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.12.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

