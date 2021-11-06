Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.08

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.08 and traded as high as C$8.41. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$8.19, with a volume of 176,123 shares.

DPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.32 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

In other news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. bought 771,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,807,889.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 771,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,807,889. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total transaction of C$82,829.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,555.60. Insiders bought 1,053,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,377 in the last three months.

About Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

