DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $95.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $76.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DD. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.86.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $80.40 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $59.42 and a one year high of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.09.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

