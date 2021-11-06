Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DUE. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.60 ($51.29).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of DUE opened at €38.82 ($45.67) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €39.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €25.26 ($29.72) and a 1-year high of €44.08 ($51.86).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.