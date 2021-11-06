Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 8th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0067 per share on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Dynacor Gold Mines stock opened at C$2.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.62. Dynacor Gold Mines has a one year low of C$1.64 and a one year high of C$3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of C$112.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18.

Get Dynacor Gold Mines alerts:

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$52.56 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynacor Gold Mines will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.