Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 8th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0067 per share on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Shares of DNG stock opened at C$2.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$112.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.60. Dynacor Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$1.64 and a 52 week high of C$3.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.62.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$52.56 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Dynacor Gold Mines will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

