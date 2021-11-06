e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.69 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will report $94.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $98.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $91.20 million. e.l.f. Beauty posted sales of $88.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full year sales of $367.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $359.90 million to $378.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $395.16 million, with estimates ranging from $382.13 million to $411.21 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

ELF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,143,211.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $311,147.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,497 shares of company stock valued at $8,946,532. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at $206,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ELF traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $31.33. The company had a trading volume of 744,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.54 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.00. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $33.38.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

